Lavazza India launches ‘#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza’ campaign for corporates

The workshops will be led by Lavazza’s head trainer, Abdul Sahiid Khan

As the corporate workforce across the world continues to work from home amid the lockdown, Lavazza has launched a new campaign ‘#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza’ which aims at educating employees across India on the nuances of brewing one’s own cup of coffee at home.

As part of the campaign, the employees will be provided one-hour online workshop sessions to help create the ideal workplace coffee experience virtually for employees. According to Jai Ganesh Ramnath, MD, Lavazza India, with the work from home culture becoming the new normal due to the lockdown and the global pandemic, the campaign aims to provide people a chance to have Barista-style coffee at home with their colleagues and create a regular workplace scenario virtually. “The objective of the “MasterYourBrew with Lavazza” campaign is to share our expertise on brewing coffee to help every coffee lover to experience that perfect cup of coffee at the comfort of their home and keep their spirits high during this difficult time,” he added.

The workshops will be led by Lavazza’s head trainer, Abdul Sahiid Khan, and his team who will be demonstrating various methods to brew the right coffee, the right way. Coffee has been the epitome of both socialization and productivity for the longest time; especially with the ongoing lockdown, we surely do tend to miss those much-awaited moments with our colleagues and loved ones over a cup of coffee, Rachna Anbumani – VP – Marketing, Lavazza India said. “With the ‘#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza’ campaign, we aim to extend our prowess to help create those perfect coffee moments for the attendees of these sessions, even while they are at home, and with the perfect cuppa joe made the right way,” she added.

The ‘#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza’ workshops will take the participants through the process of the ‘bean to cup’ transformation and how it makes all the difference to work with freshly ground coffee while you make a filter coffee, a cappuccino, a latte or a cold brew. The attendees will be awarded with an e-certificate of participation post the workshop.

Read Also: Voltas and Ogilvy urge consumers to help out with household chores

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook