LAVA urges consumers to fight against fake forwards with its latest #SendItBack campaign

The campaign has been rolled out across various digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Indian mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited has rolled out its Republic Day campaign #SendItBack. The campaign video aims to highlight the menace of fake forwarded news. It urges all mobile phone users in the country to pause, think and send the ‘Back’ emoji to verify the authenticity of a forwarded message before sharing it with the others.

Aimed at prompting a behaviour change in people, the campaign urges consumers to use social media more judicially. Conceptualised and executed by 82.5 Communications, the campaign has been rolled out across various digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

According to Mugdh Rajit, marketing and S&D strategy head, LAVA, the fact that India has the world’s second largest number of mobile phone users, it is imperative to curb the fake rumours from spreading. “With #SendItBack initiative we intend to spark-off a movement against fake forwards so that the social media does not become a tool for the perpetrators of the violence. We envision this moment to go beyond the boundaries of the brand, wherein the audience is fighting this social issue in unison,” he added.

Read Also: Sanju Menon is the new COO of Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive

“Lava has been running the Proudly Indian Campaign for a year and a half, it always picks up messages that are relevant and makes one rethink patriotism. This campaign is an important step towards making people aware of this duty,” Chandana Agarwal, president north, 82.5 Communications, said.

Lava International is an Indian mobile handset company which has expanded its operations to 26 other countries in the rest of the world. Right from its inception, Lava has been at the forefront of building a strong ecosystem of design and manufacturing of mobile handsets. With the ‘Design in India’ initiative Lava is now the only mobile handset company that makes truly Make In India phones with complete control on design and manufacturing within India. Lava products are available through a nationwide retail network of 1.65 lakh retailers who in turn are directly served by over 1000 distributors.

Read Also: Facebook appoints Avinash Pant as marketing director