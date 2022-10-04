Lava unveils new campaign with Kartik Aaryan for Lava Blaze Pro

Lava has come up with Lava Blaze pro, with a claim of six times zoom being its unique selling point (USP). The same feature has been highlighted in Lava’s latest TVC featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and conceptualised by 82.5 Communication, Delhi.

“With our new film, we aim to strike a chord with the younger generation and highlight the key proposition of our stunning Blaze Pro smartphone. The film, which features Kartik Aaryan in his usual playful mood, emphasises our efforts to improve consumers’ camera experience with the 50MP triple camera with six times zoom. We appreciate 82.5 Communication for conceptualising the film and rightly illustrating our message via this film,” Sunil Raina, president and business head, Lava International Ltd., said.

The ad film shows Aryan who has gone for a jungle safari with the forest guide. The guide acts like Mr Know-it-all about the birds of the jungle but eventually Aryan outsmarts him by using the Lava Blaze Pro’s zoom camera.

“I salute Lava for making a lovely product and for giving a rare single-minded brief. I am also proud of 82.5 for responding with a delightfully simple solution. I look forward to an equally good response from the consumer. I am also very happy with the performance of the artists and the film maker,” Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman India Ogilvy, stated.

Also Read: Omara Dates releases new ‘pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook