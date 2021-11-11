LaunchMyCareer rolls out #MeraFutureMeraHaq campaign

The campaign will be rolled out in three phases

LaunchMyCareer has launched #MeraFutureMeraHaq campaign for Children’s Day. With this 360-degree campaign, the platform wants to highlight the importance of the career selection process and urges children to celebrate the freedom to choose the right career path. The campaign will be rolled out in three phases. In the first phase of the campaign, the brand has featured children from different financial backgrounds, to understand their concerns regarding career choices.

The second phase consists of facilitating a career-guidance programme to nurture students across the country from different financial demographics. In phase three, the campaign is will be amplified on social media. The campaign video captures the dreams and dilemmas of students across age groups and backgrounds. It also encourages parents to support for children in their career decisions.

“Our main focus is to provide right career guidance opportunities for children, who are the future of our country. It is our earnest endeavour to encourage them to follow the right path in order to achieve their goals. Through this campaign, we want to inspire children to follow their aspirations under the guidance of expert career counsellors. This campaign aims to create a far-reaching impact on students and parents across the length and breadth of the country. Here’s hoping we all ‘light up’ the path to new beginnings for children,” Ankur Aggarwal, director, LaunchMyCareer, said.

LaunchMyCareer aims to empower learners along a comprehensive career journey by offering a range of fun, innovative and engaging career-building tools. Currently, LMC has partnered with NISA (National Independent Schools Alliance) to provide career guidance to students from grade five onwards and plans to ramp up associations with more educational institutions soon.

