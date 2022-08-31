LaunchMyCareer announces Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador

Edutech start-up LaunchMyCareer (LMC) has signed Rahul Dravid, former captain, Indian cricket team, as its brand ambassador. “We are honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sportspersons and celebrities, Rahul Dravid. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us,” Ankur Aggarwal, managing director and co-founder, LaunchMyCareer said.

According to a company statement, signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable the edutech start-up to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people. Dravid will feature in LMC’s upcoming 360° campaigns and drive company’s pan-India expansion.

“Kids these days are already looking to experiment with their choices while searching for what more they can accomplish. I wish LaunchMyCareer all the best and I am positive it will add value to India’s growing student fraternity,” Rahul Dravid said.

LMC claims to be the world’s first youth-centric, career-success platform, preparing students to succeed in the workforce of tomorrow. It immerses today’s youth within a dynamic landscape of careers through career discovery, career guidance, study abroad guidance, and career-linked learning.

“Dravid is not just a fabulous cricketer, but also a great coach. He has always taken a special interest in mentoring and nurturing young cricketers from all walks of life. Having such a towering coaching personality on board is a matter of great pride for us. It will further motivate us in our mission to guide and mentor students in the right direction to help them realize their true potential.” Aggarwal added.

The platform has been officially launched and can be accessed at launchmycareer.com. The core offering can be enhanced through subscription to additional premium guidance and support packages that can be availed of at very reasonable prices.

Also read: WOW Skin Science expects a 60% rise in net revenue to Rs 650 crore in FY23

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook