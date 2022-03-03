Lara Balsara joins Nobel Hygiene’s board of directors

She was inducted on February 3, 2022

Nobel Hygiene on Thursday announced the appointment of Lara Balsara to their board of directors. Balsara is the first woman independent director to be appointed to the company’s board. She brings to the table her vast experience in the advertising and media planning industry and will add immense value to Nobel Hygiene’s brands across their media intensive categories, the company said.

She was inducted into the board of directors on February 3, 2022. “Balsara’s insight and expertise will add great value to the company especially at a time when our brands are embarking on media intensive journeys. There is an emotional connect with her, too—Nobel Hygiene was one of her first accounts that she reached out to as a media trainee during the beginning of her career at Madison. Our association has only grown stronger with time. Throughout the years, Madison has been a valued partner and we hope to deepen this relationship over the next phase of brand building,” Kartik Johari, vice president, marketing and commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said.

“My association with Nobel Hygiene started way back in 2005. I have seen the company and its various brands grow from strength to strength over the years. The categories that Nobel Hygiene operates in, come with their own set of very unique challenges. With the right mix of media and medium we can create an unbeatable combination that can take brand awareness to the next level,” Balsara stated.

Nobel Hygiene was established in the year 2000 and is a manufacturer of disposable hygiene products in India. The company has a product offering across adult (Friends), baby (Teddyy and Snuggy) and feminine disposable hygiene products (RIO Pads). Currently, Nobel Hygiene claims to produce over 350 SKUs both for its brands and under contract for major Indian MNCs.

