Laqshya Media projects Nissan Magnite with OOH campaign

Delhi, July 4, 2022: Laqshya Media Group has rolled out a pan India out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Nissan Magnite across all metros, mini-metros, state capitals, and tier 3 and tier 4 cities. “The Nissan Magnite OOH has been a very prestigious project for us. To bring the campaign to life, we selected the large format impactful OOH sites nationwide across cities,” Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Media Group, said. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight the SUV’s exteriors, interior, turbocharged engine, and advanced safety technologies.

The campaign was executed at multiple locations in each city, with large format OOH sites placed at key urban touchpoints, including key arterial routes, main traffic junctions, central business hubs, auto-hubs, and commercial retail areas, among others.

“The campaign used technology extensively to strengthen reach and visibility for Nissan India’s target audience. For example, we deployed an in-house advanced AI-powered OOH Planning Tool (SHARP) ‘Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner’ to identify the most strategic touch points as per campaign TG in each city. Also, we undertook GPS /GPRS-based monitoring to make our outreach more effective,” Hudda further stated.

