Laqshya Media Group conceptualises #WantItFlauntIt OOH campaign for Hero Lectro E-cycles

The campaign encompasses a mix of large format media units, cluster brandings and other mediums

Laqshya Media Group has executed an OOH campaign #WantItFlauntIt for Hero Lectro E-cycles (part of Hero Cycles Ltd). The OOH campaign has been executed in multi-cities. The campaign encompasses a mix of large format media units, cluster brandings and other mediums across all cities that have been utilised to create maximum impact and reach the target audience of the brand.

“E-Cycles are globally the most sought-after vehicles even ahead of e-scooters or electric cars. As market leaders and having been part of the industry for many generations, we have embarked on a journey to create awareness about e-cycles and its enormous benefits. Our new #WantItFlauntIt campaign is a step in that direction and outdoor serves as a great platform to help us get the word out,” Rachit Gupta, chief marketing officer, Hero Lectro, said on the launch of the new OOH campaign.

“E-bikes are at the forefront of future urban mobility, whether it’s for environmental reasons, a better lifestyle, or just a more cost-effective mode of transportation. We are pleased to execute this OOH campaign for the brand, which has been expanding the category for a year. We’ve aimed to leave a long-lasting impression on our customers with our powerful OOH branding effort,” Amarjeet Hudda, chief operating officer, Laqshya Solutions, stated.

Established in 1997, Laqshya is an advertising agency in India. For more than two decades, the company has been engaged in offering diversified and innovative media solutions. Some of the clients in outdoor advertising include Daikin, BharatPe, Tanishq, Zee TV, Vivo, among others.

Read Also: Five influencer marketing trends to look out for this festive season

Read Also: How social audio-video networking apps are fast becoming the new age media platform for communities

Read Also: Havas Group India elevates Manas Lahiri and Ravinder Siwach

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook