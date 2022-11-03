Laqshya Media Group appointed as Maate’s integrated marketing agency

Laqshya Media Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for Maate, a babycare brand co-owned by Priyanka Raina and cricketer Suresh Raina, in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be managing 360-degree marketing duties, including out-of-home (OOH), TV, print, radio, digital, pr, live experiences, and beyond for the brand.



Laqshya Media resonates with Maate’s vision and has innovative ideas and communication strategies that will enhance brand awareness and establish the brand as a front-runner in the baby care segment, Priyanka Raina, co-founder of Maate, claimed. “Maate has grown organically on its own so far, but with Laqshya on board, we are hoping for more targeted marketing and speed up our expansion plans. As a homegrown brand, Maate is committed to ensuring a superior and safe experience for new mothers and babyhood,” she added.



“We are committed to crafting out-of-the-box, purpose-driven integrated campaigns to build strong brand awareness and call to actions (CTAs),” Alok Jalan, managing director of Laqshya Media Group, said.



The development comes after Maate revealed a new brand identity to reaffirm its commitment to motherhood and foster a connection with couples who have recently turned parents. It has also recently forayed offline with the launch of its entire range of products across Delhi NCR.

