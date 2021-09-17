Laptop/Notebooks advertisements saw 60% increase on digital in 2021: TAM AdEx

Television registered a four percent dip in Jan-Aug, 2021

With consumer spends making a comeback from last year’s lockdown, laptop/notebooks category leveraged the momentum by increasing their advertisement volumes. The category saw 60% growth in ad volumes on digital, with radio following behind at 40% growth in January-August 2021 when compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Print medium also saw an 18% rise in the laptop/notebook category. Television, on the other hand, registered a four percent dip in ad volumes with only two advertisers present.

On TV, Lenovo and HP were the only advertisers present under the category during Jan-Aug’21* with Lenovo leading the list. Movies genre emerged as the preferred genre for laptop/notebooks advertising as it accounted for 39% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was the news genre with 17% share and infotainment and music genre accounting for 16% and 15% share, respectively. General entertainment channels (GEC) genres trailed behind at 9%. The top three channel genres on TV together accounted for 73% share of ad volumes for the laptop/notebooks in 2021. Prime Time had the highest advertising of laptop/notebooks with 34% share of ad volumes on TV with 20-40 seconds ad size being preferred by 78% advertisers. Lenovo Yoga emerged as the most advertised brand during Jan-Aug’21 with 52% share of ad volumes.

In print, English newspapers accounted for 83% share of laptop/notebooks advertisements, followed by Hindi newspapers at 5%. Malayalam newspapers claimed the third position with four percent share while Marathi and Kannada newspapers trailed behind with three percent and two percent share, respectively. The top five publication languages together added more than 97% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre general interest had 71% share of ad space in print, while Business/Finance/Economy accounted for 28%.

As per the data, 62% of the advertisements in print were for brand promotion purposes while sales promotion accounted for 38% share. Hewlett Packard India and Asustek Computer were the top two advertisers of laptop/notebooks category which together contributed more than 65% share of ad space in Jan-Aug’2021.

Interestingly, Delhi topped all the states with 23% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during Jan-Aug’21, followed by Maharashtra with 21% share. Unlike television, radio saw afternoon and evening time-bands as the most preferred time for the sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 36% and 37% share, respectively. Among advertisers, Apple Computer India topped with 80% of the ad volumes’ share in JanAug’21. Apple Macbook was the top brand with 80% share of ad volumes followed by Avita Laptops with 9% share.

As for digital, laptop/notebook category opted for display advertisement over video ads. 88% of the advertisements on digital were display ads while the remaining 12% were video ads. Similarly, desktop display were the most preferred channel with 57% share of the pie. Following this was Mobile Display at 31% share. Desktop Video and Mobile Video trailed behind with 6% share, each. On digital, Dell Computer Corporation emerged as the top advertiser with 79% share of the pie and Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series emerged as the most advertised brand.

