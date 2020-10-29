Langoor Havas bags the digital mandate for Curegarden

Through the association, the brand aims to take its products to market leveraging all things digital

Digital agency Langoor Havas, part of the Havas CX network, has won the digital transformation mandate for Curegarden, a natural health supplements brand owned by Livlong Nutraceuticals Limited, a sister organization of Arjuna Natural Limited.

Indian Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow to $18 billion by 2025, as consumers become more health and fitness conscious, Venugopal Ganganna, chief executive officer, Langoor Havas said. “Amid the pandemic, ‘immunity’ has become a new buzzword, the demand for nutraceuticals across the globe has increased manifold. While the world is battling with COVID 19, Curegarden is set out to help its customers build immunity and better health. We are excited to partner with Curegarden in its dream of sharing a happier, healthier quality of life with its customers,” he added further on the win.

At Curegarden our main focus is to develop a safe and effective Nature based Nutraceutical formulation to make the benefits of Natural healthy living widely available across India, Antony Kunjachan, CEO, CureGarden said. “We found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and take our products to market leveraging all things digital. We look forward to taking this journey to new heights,” he stated.

Langoor Havas is a digital agency offering services across data-driven strategy, visual design, content excellence, marketing automation and campaigns aimed at creating real impact and effective relevance in the marketing world. Langoor has partnered with more than 30 clients across different verticals. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Accenture, The North Face, The Body Shop, Wipro, Fabindia, Epson, Ford, among others.

Read Also: Netflix, Amazon Prime top two platforms in terms of customer experience in media streaming category: Kantar report

Read Also: Rajiv Dingra launches RD&X Network, a global transformation network powered by deep tech and the gig economy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook