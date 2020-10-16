Langoor Havas bags the digital mandate for Adrianse*

Adrianse* will leverage the integrated data, design, and the combination of creative and lateral thinking capabilities of Havas

Langoor Havas, a digital agency part of the Havas CX network, has won the digital transformation mandate for Adrianse*, a workspace design agency.

Adrianse* is an organisation with a rich legacy, that is also innovating in workspace design, Venugopal Ganganna, chief executive officer, Langoor Havas said. “With our deep enterprise and consumer digital journey understanding and our capabilities to marry data, creative, and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand digitally and making their digital presence stronger,” he added further.

Our brand promise, relationship with our clients and technical knowledge pool is now going to extend to the digital world, Aneeta Nandakumar, associate, client solutions, Adrianse* said. “And we have found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and co-create this journey with us. We are looking forward to a long deep working relationship that will help us implement a full-funnel digital marketing solution with meaningful visibility in the years to come. Though we understand the increasing trends in video content and influencer marketing, we would like to focus on what aligns with our clients and what resonates with us as a group. That’s exactly where the highly customized approach and strategy from the Langoor Havas team would become invaluable to us. We are delighted to take this journey to new heights by leveraging the integrated data, design, and the robust combination of creative and lateral thinking capabilities that Langoor Havas has,” Nandakumar elaborated.

Langoor Havas is a digital transformation agency aimed at enabling organizations to reach their full potential by using connected experiences, design, and creating digital assets to attract and engage their customers. Their focus is data-driven strategy, visual design, content excellence, and campaigns with real impact and effective relevance in the marketing world. Langoor Havas has partnered with more than 30 clients.

