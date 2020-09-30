  • MORE MARKET STATS

Langoor Havas bags digital transformation mandate for Organic Tattva

By:
September 30, 2020 6:11 PM

Organic Tattva is a manufacturer of organic Indian grocery products

The agency will leverage data, creative and technology support the brand’s growth on digitalThe agency will leverage data, creative and technology support the brand’s growth on digital

Digital transformation agency Langoor Havas has won the digital transformation mandate for the Organic Tattva Group, the manufacturer of organic food. Organic Tattva is a brand based on principles of health, ecology, fairness and care, and is focused towards a sustainable agro-ecosystem that ensures soil and water conservation and reduced pollution.

Organic Tattva is a category leader, with over 200 plus products, Venugopal Ganganna, chief executive officer, Langoor Havas said. “With our deep platform thinking capabilities and experience in marrying data, creative, and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand. We have a unique strategy in place, and look forward to getting started on it,” Ganganna added further on the mandate.

Our brand promise and connection to consumers is now going to extend to the digital world and we found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and co-create this journey with us, Rohit Mehrotra and Kriti Mehrotra, founders, Organic Tattva said. “We look forward to taking this journey to new heights by leveraging the integrated data, design, and digital marketing capabilities of Langoor Havas,” they added.

Langoor Havas is a digital transformation agency aimed at redefining the world of conventional advertising and marketing while enabling organizations to reach their full potential by using connected experiences, design, and creating digital assets to attract and engage their customers. Their focus is data-driven strategy, visual design, content excellence, and campaigns with real impact and effective relevance in the marketing world. Langoor Havas is a team of 180+ and partners more than 30 clients.

