Landmark Group India appoints Vikram Idnani as new President – Chief Information Officer

Landmark Group has roped in Vikram Idnani as President – Chief Information Officer (CIO) for its India business. In his new role, Idnani will focus on driving technical innovation, customer experience enhancement, delivering high-quality products, and implementing large-scale technology initiatives.

With more than two decades of experience as a business-oriented technology leader, Idnani has demonstrated the ability to drive the growth agenda and improve the performance of retail businesses and e-commerce through technology transformation, simplicity of operations, and customer satisfaction.

“I look forward to working alongside the talented team to realise higher potential for the business going forward. With that, the aim is to accelerate the company’s strategic growth, strengthen the customer innovation experience, increase agility of its supply chain and implement new technology initiatives to enable the business to scale,” Vikram Idnani said.

Prior to joining Landmark Group, he was the Senior Vice President – Head, Information Technology at the Reliance Retail where he was responsible for leading technology initiatives for all retail businesses. Before Reliance, he has also worked with Tata Trent Ltd, Syntel, USA and India, Hi Tech Consultants, USA and Tata Unisys. His stint in the USA involved working with PepsiCo, Borders, Home Depot, Kmart among others.

Idnani is on the Technology Committee of RAI (Retailers Association of India) and core organising team of RAI retail technology event ‘ReTechCon’. He is also a Chevening Scholar.