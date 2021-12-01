Lancer Capital acquires franchise in UAE T20 league

Avie Glazer, chairman, Lancer Capital, has been the co-chairman of Manchester United since 2005

Lancer Capital has acquired a franchise in the UAE T20 league. This announcement marks Lancer Capital’s foray into cricket. Avie Glazer, chairman, Lancer Capital, is an owner of the National Football League team Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he has also been the co-chairman of Manchester United since 2005. “Our partnership with Lancer Capital will enable us to combine fans of the two widely followed sports – football and cricket – in a never done before manner,” Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, said.

“We are extremely pleased that a legendary sports owner like Avie Glazer has chosen to partner with the UAE T20 League. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that the UAE T20 league offers to experienced and established sports business owners,” Usmani added.

For Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman, UAE T20 League and vice chairman, Emirates Cricket Board, having a partner like Glazer who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League’s business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders. The partnership is an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events, Zarooni said.

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. UAE T20 League, sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board, will be held annually. Indian broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has acquired the broadcast rights for the UAE T20 League for 10 years. “UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates,” Glazer said.

Read Also: Piramal Pharma’s consumer division builds on hygiene brands; to launch its own D2C platform

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 22 To 30 November 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook