L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags creative mandate for JioMart

Reliance Retail Limited’s JioMart is undergoing a transformation from an online grocery platform to a comprehensive e-marketplace that spans across various dominant commerce categories, such as electronics, fashion and lifestyle, general merchandising, grocery, and more. To lead this integrated creative mandate, JioMart has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

As part of this mandate, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the brand-building solutions but will also oversee social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Currently, JioMart offers millions of SKUs from indigenous third-party sellers and Reliance Retail brands. Furthermore, through its strategic partnership with Meta, JioMart provides a unique end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp.

Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.” said Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

