L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags creative and media mandate for Grupo Bimbo

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the full-service communications agency from the Publicis has bagged the creative and media mandate for Grupo Bimbo, a multinational bakery brand. This is the first-ever integrated mandate undertaken by the brand with them parking the mainline, digital and media mandates all with one agency.

Grupo Bimbo has a well-entrenched footprint across the globe. In India, the portfolio of brands includes the likes of Harvest Gold, Modern and Kitty. With focus on platform-agnostic ideas & solutions, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be responsible to scale up the brands vision in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Gonzalo Jiménez, marketing director, Grupo Bimbo in India says, “We have an agenda for the Indian market and are looking forward to partnering with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi to achieve this dream. We aim to be the first choice in baked goods and snacks by delivering nutritious and delicious solutions to diverse Indian people, we feel we have chosen the right partners to build our vision with us. Our purpose is Nourishing a Better World, and we are hoping to bake some great work and Nourish India together.”

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi added, “Grupo Bimbo’s mandate win is one of those wins where it was a very special relationship baked from the very beginning. What’s most special is that we have been trusted with both the creative and media mandates, which makes us significant owners and responsible for the success of Grupo Bimbo in India. We look forward to creating a legacy in India for a brand with immense Global legacy.”

