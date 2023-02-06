scorecardresearch
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as business head and executive VP of north & east

Based out of Gurugram, he will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Written by BrandWagon Online
In his previous role, Purkasyastha served as the exective vice president at Denstsu Creative

In a step towards strengthening its leadership team, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Hindol Purkayastha as the business head and executive vice-president of north & east operations. According to the company, he will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Purkayastha joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an executive vice-president.

With over two decades of experience of working with a wide spectrum of agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and publicis capital, among others.

Speaking on his appointment, Paritosh Srivastava said, “We have expanded our footprint in North and East and many brands have trusted us with their mandates in the last few years. Hindol comes with vast experience and cultural understanding of the region, which will help take LKSS to grow.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:23 IST