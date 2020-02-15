Lalithaa Jewellery replaces Lux Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 5: BARC

HUL’s ad volume dipped by 24% in Week 5

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Lalithaa Jewellery ahead of Lux Toilet Soap soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 5, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 5 to 1,55,825 as opposed to 2,05,133 in Week 4. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, also recording a drop of 42.% to 66,312 ad insertions from week 4 where it stood at 1,14,491. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, increased its ad insertions by 16.6% to 44,617 in week 5, retaining its third position. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the fourth place in week 4, dropped down to the seventh place in week 5 as the company’s ad insertions dipped by 37.4% to 22,512. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd which emerged as the tenth biggest spender in week 4, was absent from the week 5 top 10 list, making space for Colgate Palmolive India Ltd to claim the eighth position.

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd 205133 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 114491 3 ITC Ltd 38254 4 Wipro Ltd 36003 5 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 33612 6 Ponds India 26428 7 Cadburys India Ltd 25492 8 Smithkline Beecham 20551 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18452 10 Lakme Lever Ltd 17003 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd 155825 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 66312 3 ITC Ltd 44617 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34830 5 Cadburys India Ltd 28523 6 Procter & Gamble 22982 7 Wipro Ltd 22512 8 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 19702 9 Smithkline Beecham 18776 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 15518 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Lalithaa Jewellery claimed the top spot with 14,486 ad insertions, replacing HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which saw a dip 48% to 10,059 in its ad insertions in week 5. Meanwhile, Trivago increased its ad insertions by 7% to 14,117 and climbed up the ladder to claim the second place in week 5. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol, on the other hand, dropped down to ninth position from third position the previous week as its ad volumes witnessed a 44.6% to 8,084 fall in week 5.

Interestingly, Dettol Toilet Soaps which stood at the second position in week 4, was absent from the week 5 list. Similarly, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Santoor Beauty Soaps which stood at the fourth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Clinic Plus Shampoo made an entry to the list in week 5 at fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lux Toilet Soap 19351 2 Dettol Toilet Soaps 14900 3 Lizol 14609 4 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 14138 5 Trivago 13124 6 Amazon Prime Video 12395 7 Surf Excel Easy Wash 12249 8 Harpic 10976 9 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10196 10 Santoor Beauty Soaps 9544 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals