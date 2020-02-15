Lalithaa Jewellery replaces Lux Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 5: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Lalithaa Jewellery ahead of Lux Toilet Soap soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 5, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 5 to 1,55,825 as opposed to 2,05,133 in Week 4. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, also recording a drop of 42.% to 66,312 ad insertions from week 4 where it stood at 1,14,491. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, increased its ad insertions by 16.6% to 44,617 in week 5, retaining its third position. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the fourth place in week 4, dropped down to the seventh place in week 5 as the company’s ad insertions dipped by 37.4% to 22,512. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd which emerged as the tenth biggest spender in week 4, was absent from the week 5 top 10 list, making space for Colgate Palmolive India Ltd to claim the eighth position.
|Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|205133
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|114491
|3
|ITC Ltd
|38254
|4
|Wipro Ltd
|36003
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|33612
|6
|Ponds India
|26428
|7
|Cadburys India Ltd
|25492
|8
|Smithkline Beecham
|20551
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18452
|10
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|17003
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|155825
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|66312
|3
|ITC Ltd
|44617
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34830
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|28523
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|22982
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|22512
|8
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|19702
|9
|Smithkline Beecham
|18776
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|15518
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Lalithaa Jewellery claimed the top spot with 14,486 ad insertions, replacing HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which saw a dip 48% to 10,059 in its ad insertions in week 5. Meanwhile, Trivago increased its ad insertions by 7% to 14,117 and climbed up the ladder to claim the second place in week 5. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol, on the other hand, dropped down to ninth position from third position the previous week as its ad volumes witnessed a 44.6% to 8,084 fall in week 5.
Interestingly, Dettol Toilet Soaps which stood at the second position in week 4, was absent from the week 5 list. Similarly, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Santoor Beauty Soaps which stood at the fourth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Clinic Plus Shampoo made an entry to the list in week 5 at fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lux Toilet Soap
|19351
|2
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|14900
|3
|Lizol
|14609
|4
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|14138
|5
|Trivago
|13124
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|12395
|7
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|12249
|8
|Harpic
|10976
|9
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10196
|10
|Santoor Beauty Soaps
|9544
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lalithaa Jewellery
|14486
|2
|Trivago
|14117
|3
|Lux Toilet Soap
|10059
|4
|Policybazaar.com
|9322
|5
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|8634
|6
|Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants
|8627
|7
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|8225
|8
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|8223
|9
|Lizol
|8084
|10
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|8076
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
