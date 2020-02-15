Lalithaa Jewellery replaces Lux Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 5: BARC

Published: February 15, 2020 3:07:47 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL’s ad volume dipped by 24% in Week 5

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Lalithaa Jewellery ahead of Lux Toilet Soap soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 5, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 5 to 1,55,825 as opposed to 2,05,133 in Week 4. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, also recording a drop of 42.% to 66,312 ad insertions from week 4 where it stood at 1,14,491. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, increased its ad insertions by 16.6% to 44,617 in week 5, retaining its third position. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the fourth place in week 4, dropped down to the seventh place in week 5 as the company’s ad insertions dipped by 37.4% to 22,512. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd which emerged as the tenth biggest spender in week 4, was absent from the week 5 top 10 list, making space for Colgate Palmolive India Ltd to claim the eighth position.

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Unilever Ltd205133
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd114491
3ITC Ltd38254
4Wipro Ltd36003
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd33612
6Ponds India26428
7Cadburys India Ltd25492
8Smithkline Beecham20551
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18452
10Lakme Lever Ltd17003
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Unilever Ltd155825
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd66312
3ITC Ltd44617
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34830
5Cadburys India Ltd28523
6Procter & Gamble22982
7Wipro Ltd22512
8Colgate Palmolive India Ltd19702
9Smithkline Beecham18776
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd15518
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Lalithaa Jewellery claimed the top spot with 14,486 ad insertions, replacing HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which saw a dip 48% to 10,059 in its ad insertions in week 5. Meanwhile, Trivago increased its ad insertions by 7% to 14,117 and climbed up the ladder to claim the second place in week 5. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol, on the other hand, dropped down to ninth position from third position the previous week as its ad volumes witnessed a 44.6% to 8,084 fall in week 5.

Interestingly, Dettol Toilet Soaps which stood at the second position in week 4, was absent from the week 5 list. Similarly, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Santoor Beauty Soaps which stood at the fourth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Clinic Plus Shampoo made an entry to the list in week 5 at fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lux Toilet Soap19351
2Dettol Toilet Soaps14900
3Lizol14609
4Lifebuoy Toilet Soap14138
5Trivago13124
6Amazon Prime Video12395
7Surf Excel Easy Wash12249
8Harpic10976
9Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10196
10Santoor Beauty Soaps9544
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lalithaa Jewellery14486
2Trivago14117
3Lux Toilet Soap10059
4Policybazaar.com9322
5Surf Excel Easy Wash8634
6Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants8627
7Dove Hair Fall Rescue8225
8Santoor Sandal And Turmeric8223
9Lizol8084
10Clinic Plus Shampoo8076
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

