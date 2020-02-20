LaLiga ropes in Rohit Sharma as the face of the league in India

Conceptualised and produced by India On Track, the 55-second campaign featuring Rohit Sharma, gives viewers a glimpse of LaLiga matches.

Spanish Football League, LaLiga has appointed Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador to promote the league in India. Interestingly, Sharma is the first non-footballer to be appointed as brand ambassador in India. Following the celebration of its third anniversary in India, the league has rolled out a campaign to take the brand and the sport to a wider audience base in the country.

The video ends with details about the broadcast destination for LaLiga in India – Facebook Watch. The campaign will have a 360 degree rollout across various platforms.

According to Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India, in the past three years, LaLiga has managed to carve a space for themselves in the hearts of millions of football fans in India. ‘’We have the perfect combination, with great content, an icon like Rohit Sharma as our ambassador and a strong broadcast partner like Facebook,” he added.

“As an athlete, I know that sports is not only about technique but also, passion, adrenaline, temperament, strategy and character. I believe football tests all of these attributes in an individual and whether you are playing or watching the sport, you tend to feel it running inside you,” Rohit Sharma, said.

Since opening its first office in India in 2017, LaLiga has undertaken several projects to understand the audience and the market better. Through initiatives such as LaLiga club, Girona FC to India, broadcast partnership with Facebook, LaLiga aims to grow its fan base in the country. The launch of a video campaign is aimed at increasing knowledge among sports and football enthusiasts across the nation about the top-tier league and its work in the country.

