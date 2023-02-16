LaLiga launches ‘Every help counts’ campaign to support victims of earthquake in Syria and Turkey

LaLiga has started a fundraiser initiative in collaboration with LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs aimed at helping the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria through the Spanish Emergency Committee.



To support this cause, LaLiga is making all its communication and visibility tools available to the campaign, both during the broadcasting of the matches and through its media channels and social networks, with the aim of maximising the reach of the initiative.

As such, from Matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander and 27 of LaLiga SmartBank, awareness of the campaign will be raised by encouraging fans to donate to the cause.



Further, a minute’s silence will also be observed during the matches in memory of the victims of the calamity.

In addition, the starting line-ups will pose with a message in support of the cause, the public address announcers at the various grounds, and the video scoreboards will remind fans about the campaign and encourage their support.

The advertising boards will also show messages of support, which will also be shown on the television feeds of the Spanish broadcasters, a statement from the organisation said.

As a result, LaLiga will act as a loudspeaker for the initiative, in order to maximise its impact and raise awareness among fans, as well as through the clubs, who will do the same on their social channels and through their players. All with the aim of keeping people aware of the need to help a campaign in which every minute counts.

