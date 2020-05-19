LaLiga launches #BacktoWin series on Facebook

Through this initiative, the league aims to bring engaging football-related content to the fans

Spanish football league LaLiga has rolled out #BacktoWin series, episodes of which will be shown once a week on LaLiga’s Facebook page until the competition returns. The show will reveal major news stories from across LaLiga, including the umbrella strategy behind the return of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, kick-off times and the new audiovisual broadcast features set to be rolled out between now and the end of the current campaign.

Through this initiative, the league aims to bring engaging football-related content to the fans, Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LaLiga India, said. “#BackToWin is the slogan launched by LaLiga ahead of the return of league competition. It highlights the real victory in the return of football is the chance for everyone to rediscover the passion and values of the game,” he added.

The weekly, 30-minute episodes of #BacktoWin will be aired up until Spanish league resumes with the LaLiga president Javier Tebas featuring in the first episode. The series will premiere on May 20. Each episode will see a leading figure from within LaLiga take centre stage and will involve the participation of several LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank players who will share their experiences of the quarantine period and their expectations for when the competition gets up and running again. #BacktoWin is a show for all LaLiga fans around the world and will be available on Facebook exclusively in the Indian Subcontinent. Fans will also be able to catch the episodes on 24-hour channel LaLigaTV, which is available in a number of countries across the world.

LaLiga is a private sports association composed of the 20 teams and public limited sports companies in LaLiga Santander and the 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organisation of these national professional football competitions. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 55 countries through 11 offices and 46 delegates.

