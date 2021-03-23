LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy sign a framework collaboration agreement to boost both brands

LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy believe that the project will be able to continue transforming and expanding over time.

LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (RNA) have entered into a framework collaboration agreement to share experience and knowledge and mutually reinforce the reputation of both brands nationally and internationally. The alliance, which covers the next three years, will see the organisations offer two-way support and launch a series of joint projects and initiatives. “Our alliance with the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar represents another step forward in our bid to expand the world of sport. Rafa and his team will help to promote the values that are fundamental to us and to give even greater visibility to the LaLiga brand,” Javier Tebas, president, LaLiga, said.

The initiatives which will be carried out over the next three years, include holding a range of competitions at the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, such as a LaLiga Promises tournament (Under-12s) and the hosting of one of the stages of LaLiga Genuine Santander, the competition for people with intellectual disabilities launched by the LaLiga Foundation and the clubs. Also forecast is the possibility of LaLiga creating a temporary travelling exhibition at the Rafa Nadal Museum. In addition, there are plans to launch joint educational activities such as teaching some of the MBA credits for the LaLiga Business School at RNA facilities.

Another of the projects under consideration is the partial or full hosting of LaLiga Summer Camps at the headquarters of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar and/or at a new LaLiga site that will open soon in Madrid. The two organisations are also evaluating the possibility of creating a joint programme including football, tennis and languages for all attendees.

“Since we opened the Academy in 2016, we’ve grown consistently both nationally and internationally, and we believe that this collaboration with LaLiga will be of great value to us. Our teams have been working together for some time now on some projects which I hope we’ll see come to fruition soon. I’m sure that this partnership between the two brands will be very positive,” Rafa Nadel stated.

These are just a few of the activations which will be carried out over the next three years by the two organisations. LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy believe that the project will be able to continue transforming and expanding over time, taking on new commitments and creating new opportunities for collaboration.

