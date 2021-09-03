Lakshya Institute joins hands with Dream Sports Foundation to support athletes

The selected athletes for the programme are Nupur Patil, Devika Ghorpade, Tara Shah, Sreeja Akula, Riya Habbu, Nupur Sheoran, and Sunil Kumar.

Lakshya Institute has partnered with Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, to launch ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’ (ODOL) programme. The partners have launched ODOL to support seven promising athletes across five sports with end-to-end training. The programme is designed to identify and provide holistic and comprehensive support to potential Indian Olympians. Sunder Iyer, secretary, Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and Kiran Vivekananda, chief policy officer, Dream Sports and head, Dream Sports Foundation attended the inauguration ceremony. ODOL will provide the necessary support to help promising young athletes to reach their full potential and represent India on a global stage, Vivekananda said.

“The pandemic has impeded basic training for many talented athletes. However, through collaborations between different not-for-profit sports organisations, we are ensuring that our athletes continue training and winning accolades for India,” Vivekananda added further.

With this partnership, DSF and Lakshya Institute intend to provide intensive training for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to all the selected athletes. The selected athletes for the programme are Nupur Patil, Devika Ghorpade, Tara Shah, Sreeja Akula, Riya Habbu, Nupur Sheoran, and Sunil Kumar.

“In a year where most corporates are withdrawing CSR support to sports, we are happy that Dream Sports Foundation has come forward to support Lakshya through the unique programme, ‘One Dream, One Lakshya’. We hope that this long term vision will surely see many more Indian players achieve their best and win medals for the country in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. I’m sure we will be able to support many more players under this partnership in the coming years,” Swastik Sirsikar, vice president, Lakshya Foundation, said.

DSF also entered partnerships recently with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) to assist talented athletes. It supported Indian athletes such as Nethra Kumanan to reach the Tokyo Olympics.

