Lakmé launches #UnapologeticallyMÉ campaign; Celebrates women embracing fashion at work

Lakmé, a fashion brand, has launched its new campaign #UnapologeticallyMÉ, which is geared towards ‘Fashionistas @ Work’ – successful Indian women from all backgrounds who embrace fashion and beauty without apology.

The brand said that the campaign resonates with a cultural truth that Indian women often face – society tends to reduce and ignore them when they prioritize beauty. The new brand outlook by Lakmé seeks to celebrate those who embrace beauty and inspire all women to proudly showcase their love for fashion and beauty.

The campaign film features an anthem that showcases the voices of three women shot at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.

“The #UnapologeticallyMÉ campaign celebrates and champions every woman’s right to pursue her passion for beauty unapologetically. It is a campaign whose philosophy will also be brought alive at the grand finale of the Lakmé Fashion Week, along with new product launches to equip Indian women to be unapologetically beautiful.” said Harman Dhillon, vice president, skin care and colour cosmetics, Hindustan Unilever Limited said.

“No guilt trips, no justifications. This has given birth to our philosophy – ‘Unapologetically Me.’” said Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai said.

