LA TV production falls by 24% in the fourth quarter

TV production in Los Angeles tumbled 24% in the fourth quarter from the same period a year ago, a sign that cutbacks at major entertainment companies are curbing the number of shows produced.

The data from FilmLA, the organization that administers permits in the county, show that all categories of TV programming fell in the quarter, including comedies, drama and reality shows. TV production for the full year was down 9.6% to 16,778 days of shooting, FilmLA’s metric for measuring the business.

Feature film production in the region also fell, declining 16% in the quarter and 9.6% for the year.

Major companies including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Walt Disney Co. have been looking to cut costs with their traditional TV networks losing viewers and new streaming services posting loses.

Shoots for TV commercials are down even more than TV and films as concerns about the economy force many companies to pull back on ad spending. The category posted a 34% decline in shooting days in the fourth quarter, according to FilmLA.

