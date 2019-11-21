L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Anil Nair resigns; Paritosh Srivastava is appointed as the managing partner

Anil Nair and Paritosh Srivastava

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s CEO and managing partner Anil Nair steps down from his role and hands over the baton to Paritosh Srivastava. Nair will remain with L&K S&S as an advisor. Post his notice period, Nair will pursue his dream of building the biking community in India.

Currently COO, Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive, Paritosh Srivastava will assume his position as MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi on January 2, 2020. With over two decades of experience in advertising across agencies such as Ogilvy, Rediffusion Y&R and Publicis World Wide, Srivastava joined Publicis Groupe in 2011 and was elevated to COO, Publicis Ambience in 2014. In addition to Publicis Ambience, he was also made COO of Publicis Beehive.

“Being a part of the CLT of Publicis Communications, Nair truly honed ‘The Power of One’ which has helped build LKSS to one of the top agencies in the country today,” Saurabh Varma, CEO, Publicis Communications, India and South Asia, said. “It wasn’t an easy task to find Anil Nair’s successor. After evaluating a number of candidates both internally and externally, we found Paritosh Srivastava for this role. His powerful business acumen skills and his ability to deliver on the ‘Power of One’ through cross-functional collaboration and integration makes him apt for the job,” he added.

“LKSS is a powerful brand in the industry with a vast portfolio of clients. It’s an agency with a wide presence across the country and proven rich talent. With the ‘Power of One’ already delivering great success under Saurabh Varma’s guidance and vision across the Groupe, I’m looking to garner support from all our expert partners for LKSS and bring solutions that make a difference to our clients,” Paritosh Srivastava said.

Present in over 100 countries with over 80,000 professionals, Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications group in the world. Globally, Publicis Communications is the creative communications hub of Publicis Groupe, bringing together the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks.