Kyoorius Creative Awards announces the jury panel for 2020

The award recognises the best in Indian advertising, media and digital creativity

Kyoorius has announced the media jury panel for the Kyoorius Creative Awards for the year 2020. The awards are aimed at recognising the creative work in the Indian marketing communications sphere.

This year, the awards will see the participation of Ajay Gahlaut (CCO and MD, Publicis Worldwide India), Arun Iyer (founding partner, Spring Marketing Capital), Ashish Chakravarty (executive director and head – Creative, McCann Worldgroup India), Bobby Pawar (chairman and CCO, Havas), Emmanuel Upputuru (CCO, Cheil India), Garima Khandelwal (CCO, Mullen Lintas), Gautam Reghunath (CEO, Dentsu Webchutney), Joji Jacob (co-founder and creative partner, BLKJ), Josy Paul (chairman, BBDO India).

Apart from these names, Kunal Jeswani (CEO, Ogilvy India), Malvika Mehra (CCO, Dentsu India), Nirmal Pulickal (head – India, Facebook Creative Shop), Pallavi Chakravarti (ECD, Taproot Dentsu), Rahul Mathew (NCD, DDB Mudra Group), Raj Kamble (founder and CCO, Famous Innovations), Ritu Sharda (CCO, Ogilvy India – North), Sukesh Nayak (CCO, Ogilvy India), Swati Bhattacharya (CCO, FCBUlka), Tista Sen (regional creative director, Wunderman Thompson), Umma Saini (brand and creative lead, Google), Varun Duggirala (content chief and co-founder, The Glitch) and Vidya Manmohan (ECD, Grey Group Dubai) will also be a part of the panel.

The jury panel will vote on the submitted projects between 31st July 2020 and 8th August 2020. The credibility and the comprehensive nature of our judging process remains undeterred, even in a virtual environment, Rajesh Kejriwal, founder, Kyoorius said. “It is a difficult time for all businesses including advertising, and we hope the Kyoorius Creative Awards plays a small role in the upliftment of the mood of the industry and all those who work in advertising and marketing, especially the younger professionals,” he added.

