KYI Solutions wins SMS marketing mandate for DLF

KYI Soft Solutions Pvt Limited (KYI Solutions) has won SMS marketing mandate for real estate company, DLF. As part of the mandate, KYI Solutions will work on increasing DLF’s reach and improving the relationship with the existing clients. “We are thankful to KYI team for their continued support and for helping our brand with lead generation. Right from their innovative ideas and skills on right database to the planning and execution of the campaign; everything is worth appreciating. We are confident that working with KYI will help us create stronger engagement with our audience and thus achieve the desired results,” Prashant Kalia, general manager, DLF, said.



KYI will also work on strategising and improvising a cost-effective SMS marketing plan for DLF to help the company maintain a better relationship with its clients. While it is important to establish a close relationship with both sellers and buyers in real estate, the SMS promotion plans offered by KYI is helping DLF to garner higher engagement with clients and potential customers, instant connectivity, data collection and create a buzz for the ongoing projects, the agency said in a statement.



“SMS Marketing is very efficient in creating brand awareness and can do wonders for a real estate business. We will focus on improving the reach, along with creating brand awareness and adding value by creating an easy communication pathway for the clients,” Tusshar Agarwal, founder, KYI Soft Solutions, said.



There isn’t a business that could survive without customers. They are the foundation of your business, giving you revenue as well as brand recognition. So we will emphasise not only on adding new clients but also on retaining existing customers,” Agarwal added.

