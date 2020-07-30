Kurkure’s new campaign celebrates the togetherness of Indian families

The latest campaign is being brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround plan across multiple platforms.

Kurkure has launched a campaign to express gratitude towards Indian families for their

continued support towards each other during these unprecedented times. Conceptualised by WPP, the campaign celebrates how families have kept one another upbeat and entertained turning these times into a joyride. As per the company, the latest campaign is being brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround plan across multiple platforms.

“The new campaign is based on three relevant insights. The cultural insight of how India has been known for its joint family – centric setup; the social insight which recognises the deepened bond, uptick in family time and increased connect between family members during these challenging times as more and more people have moved back home; and the consumer insight which identifies people’s need to express themselves in fun and quirky ways,” PepsiCo India said in a statement.

As individuals, thanking our immediate families may not always come naturally to us, Dilen Gandhi, sr. director and category head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said. “While we may convey our gratitude to them through little actions, it is putting this deep emotion into words which is the real challenge. Through Kurkure’s new campaign, we aim to offer our fans and consumers across India with a fun way to say ‘thank you’ to their loved ones,” he added further.

According to Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India, Kurkure has always had Indian families as the “Hero” of its brand communication. “In light of current events, our families have become more important than ever, acting as our support systems and making these tough times somewhat bearable. This ode to Indian families was our way of recognising and celebrating our families that have been there for us through tough times,” she elaborated.

