Kurkure ropes in Akshay Kumar as the face of the brand

To build up the hype, Kurkure has has released a video on their Instagram handle featuring Akshay Kumar

Pepsico’s snack brand Kurkure has roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its new brand ambassador. The actor will be seen donning a number of fun and off-beat avatars as part of the new campaign that the brand has in the pipeline to celebrate this ‘chatpata’ association. Kurkure has always aimed to add a spark of ‘quirky masti’ into the everyday lives of its consumers through its wide array of delicious product offerings and innovative storytelling. With a promise to add more fun and excitement to family-time, the brand will continue being the front-runner in terms of innovative storytelling, together with the dynamic personality of Akshay Kumar, who stands synonymous with the essence of Kurkure.

To build up the hype, Kurkure has has released a video on their Instagram handle featuring Akshay Kumar. In the video, the actor is seen chanting “Twinkle, Twinkle sun na yaar, kuchh masaledaar leke aa raha hai Akshay Kumar,” while posing with the Kurkure Masala Munch pack.

According to Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, Akshay Kumar personifies the brand tenets of Kurkure as both of them complement each other. “For over two decades, both Akshay Kumar and Kukure have entertained families across India and brought people together in an endearing as well as fun manner. By combining Kurkure’s chatpatapan with Akshay’s multi-faceted personality, we are confident to create a blockbuster association that will not only create non-stop humour but also deepen our engagement with the consumers,” he added.

Sharing his excitement on coming on board as Kurkure’s new face, leading actor Akshay Kumar, said, “Kurkure for me has always been about fun and crazy times with family, and I am very excited for this association. The brand’s quirky and unconventional campaigns have stood the test of time and are remembered by one and all. I love entertaining the audience and am looking forward to adding zing and liveliness in a memorable and unique way with Kurkure”.

Read Also: Lalithaa Jewellery replaces Lux Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 5: BARC