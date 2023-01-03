Kurkure rolls out its ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign for launch of Kurkure Playz

Kurkure has rolled out its latest ‘Halke Mein Lo’ television commercial (TVC) campaign for the launch of its new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. The campaign was conceptualised by Leo Burnett, and will be brought out through a 360-degree surround campaign, the company claimed.

The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet, Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead, Kurkure, said. “Our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life,” she added.

The film is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the entire family. But a bite of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks and diffusing a scary situation.

