Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador

As per the company, Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms

Khan unveiled the association with an entertaining reel on social media
Kurkure has onboarded Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.

Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”

With its wide array of delicious products and innovative storytelling in the past 20+ years, the brand has transformed the simplest, most mundane moments into quirky, over-the-top ones. Synonymous to the brand, Sara Ali Khan is known for her fun and playful persona that adds a bit of masti in the daily lives of her fans.

As per the company, Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.

