Kurkure extends campaign for sub-brand ‘Playz’ with a second TVC

Kurkure, a home-grown snack brand, had kick started a new TVC campaign, ‘Halke Mein Lo’, in its bid to promote its new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. Following the first TVC film that was aired recently, the company has now unveiled its second TVC under the new campaign.

“This is the second film for the new Kurkure Playz campaign, and it continues the light-hearted quirky tonality set by the first film with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition. In this film we find the protagonist’s family facing an alien invasion, but they manage to put off their abduction by stalling the aliens. We hope that the audiences will enjoy this film as much as the first one,” said Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett.

Further, the brand has also collaborated with social media figure Niti Taylor, for what it calls a ‘halka’ prank. The actress created a buzz through her Instagram story, in which she shared an image of a supposed alien only to reveal her collaboration with Kurkure Playz Pastax – a move that made the fans curious.

“Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing. Our first film received a positive response. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC,” added Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead, Kurkure.

Kurkure Playz comes in two product offerings – Puffcorn and the all-new Pastax. The duo would be available in the price range of Rs 5 to Rs 20 across the country, a statement from the company said.

Also Read Novotel Mumbai Juhu beach appoints Amartya Chakraborty as the new director of sales and marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook