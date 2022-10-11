Kumar Gaurav Gupta appointed as the VP and country manager of SAP Concur’s Indian subcontinent branch

SAP Concur has appointed Kumar Gaurav Gupta as the vice president (VP) and country manager for the Indian subcontinent. Gupta holds over two decades of experience and will be responsible for leading the business with strategic planning, development, and execution with a customer-first approach.

SAP Concur is committed to sustainability led growth across its portfolio and, as it supports the customers’ digital transformation, Kumar’s leadership will be pivotal to the company’s growth, Matt Goss, senior vice president (SVP) and general manager (GM), APJ and greater China, SAP Concur, stated. “We believe Kumar has extensive experience working with our customers, partners, and

ecosystem to lead SAP Concur’s business in India. He brings strong operational rigour, strategic competence, and a proven track record of bringing together diverse teams towards our larger business goals. He will help us to continue to deliver in India, which is one of the most diverse and exciting markets for us,” he highlighted.

In a statement, the company said that with more than a decade of experience with SAP in various roles, Gupta will now focus on collaborating with SAP Concur’s customer base to drive their digital transformation journeys across expense, travel, and invoicing. Prior to SAP, Kumar was a business consultant advising customers on strategic priorities and has been an entrepreneur himself in the field

of education.

“We at SAP Concur are confident that India has the strong fundamentals to continue our growth trajectory. Our focus is to address our customers’ business challenges in the most sustainable and innovative ways,” Kumar Gaurav Gupta, VP and country manager, SAP Concur, said.

