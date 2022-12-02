Kulfi Collective strengthens management with appointment of Jitin Johnson, VP, marketing

Content network Kulfi Collective has announced the appointment of Jitin Johnson as the vice president of marketing of the company. As per a company statement, Johnson will lead the marketing efforts for verticals such as Supari Studios, Post Office and Keeda Media.

Content in India is evolving at a great speed and Kulfi Collective has caught the beat with its innovative formats, Jitin Johnson, VP, marketing, said. “They are breaking the clutter and raising the bar in the content and tech space. I look forward to the challenge of showcasing Kulfi Collective to an audience,” he added.

With over a decade of experience, Johnson has worked at Google India, Radio Indigo FM, and has co-founded the marketing and advertising agency, AdOwl. Prior to his current role, he was the head of marketing at Matithi Tech, where built a digital marketing strategy to track key DSI metrics for the financial year of 2022.

Johnson understands how to build culturally relevant and creatively forward brands, Advait Gupt, co-founder and CEO, Kulfi Collective, stated. “He will help drive our next phase of building Kulfi as a content network that lies at the intersection of content, community and commerce,” he highlighted.

