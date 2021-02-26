Kuber Group bags title sponsorship rights for World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging

A total of seven countries including Russia, USA, Belarus, India, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain will be competing with each other at World Cup Qualifiers.

Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports, organisers of The Penta Grand 2021 have brought Kuber Group on board as the title sponsors of the World Cup Qualifiers and National Equestrian Tent pegging Championship. Allotted by International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), World Cup Qualifiers and National Championship will be part of The Penta Grand 2021; which also includes, the Half Million Cup and the Noida Horse Show to be held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium, Greater Noida from March 3, 2021.

“India has been a land of great warriors and cavalry has always played a very important role in warfare including the Mahabharata. I am sure this sport will remind us of those days of the yore in all their glory. We at Kuber feel proud to be associated with Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports to promote this luxurious sport which originated in the home country,” Vikas Malu, chairman, Kuber Group, said.

A total of seven countries including Russia, USA, Belarus, India, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain will be competing with each other at World Cup Qualifiers. Out of these seven teams, the top two will qualify for the World Cup which is going to be held in South Africa in 2023. With over 50 international riders, 250 Indian Riders and more than 300 horses will participate at The Penta Grand 2021. And many prominent dignitaries from across the world including will be attending the event.

Tent Pegging is a sport that features a mounted horseman riding at a gallop and uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg. Tent pegging was included as an official sport by the Olympic Council of Asia in 1982 and is an International schedule game today.

