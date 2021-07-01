Krishna Mani joins BBDO India as chief creative officer

He has worked for brands like TVS, Sprite India, Voltas among others

BBDO India on Thursday announced the appointment of Krishna Mani as chief creative officer for their Delhi office. Krishna Mani has previously worked with Dentsu and Ogilvy.

Mani joins BBDO bringing with him a strong heritage of solid brand work, the agency said. Throughout the 18 years that he worked at Ogilvy Delhi, he created distinctive work across many brands such as Voltas, Sprite India, KFC and Pizza Hut. In his brief stint at Dentsu he worked on brands such as TVS and Toyota creating culturally rich work for them. “Thrilled to have Krishna Mani lead the creative culture and product of BBDO in Delhi. Krishna’s work is legendary, his craft is brilliant, and his focus on where advertising is going is exciting. Together we’ll hit the sweet spot where the media meets the idea. Along with our youthful and diverse talent, we believe Krishna Mani will create greater value for our clients as he pushes the industry forward,” Josy Paul, chairman and CCO at BBDO India said.

“I’ve always admired the work BBDO has created. It’s real, rooted in brands and culturally so relevant. A chance to work and learn from mentors like Josy and Suraja was not to be missed,” Mani shared.

“For us at BBDO we seek leaders who are not so much like-minded as like-hearted, in Mani we discovered an Empath Creative. He understands the power of human confessions in unlocking creative charge that a brand needs. We are certain that Mani will add immense value to BBDO’s equity, and in partnership with Nikhil Mahajan- who heads our Delhi operations, he will make the BBDO offering to our clients stronger and will create work that will drive growth for our clients,” Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India, stated on the appointment.

