KreditBee rolls out ‘loans anytime, anywhere’ campaign

KreditBee has launched its ‘loans anytime, anywhere’ campaign aiming to create brand awareness among its target consumers and highlight the loan facilities offered by the platform. The campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros, towns and villages in India, and seeks to help the young middle class Indian meet their aspirations by availing personal finance options, be it in the form of loan or credit-line backed card.

As a part of the campaign, KreditBee has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as its official digital partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Through this partnership, the company plans to introduce their brand to enthusiastic fans, by promoting its core messages of convenience, accessibility, proximity and trust.

The campaign is live across OTT, digital, and social media platforms. Running till the IPL 2022 finals, the campaign will also be amplified through various segments by the IPL franchise such as RCB bold diaries, RCB insider, RCB game day and RCB 12th man. The ad films highlight that life can be unpredictable and one can never know when s/he might need extra funds for unexpected reasons. In such situations, the consumer can use the KreditBee app and get instant loans.

This campaign gives the company an opportunity to kickstart its audience engagement from a brand awareness standpoint and highlight its value proposition of being ‘the friend indeed’ in tough times, be it for occasions, events or emergencies, Ishan Bose, chief marketing officer, KreditBee stated. “Our first brand campaign ‘loans anytime, anywhere’ is aimed to educate the young Indian middle class on how they can meet their aspirations by availing loans instantly in a simple, secure and hassle-free manner. At KreditBee, we are focused on understanding our consumers and their personal finance needs,” he added.

Read Also: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting constitutes AVGC promotion task force

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook