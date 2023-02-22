KreditBee, a fintech platform, has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’. This campaign, as per the firm, is aimed at creating awareness about online fraud and promoting safe digital transaction practices.



The 40-day long integrated campaign involves digital advertising and creative promotion across various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. The campaign will use teaser posts, films, contests, and other tactics to engage with the audience.

The campaign features videos that portray an elderly couple discussing the various tactics used by cyber fraudsters to deceive individuals. It highlights the methods used by scammers, such as stealing personal information, compromising CVV details, and impersonating collection agents.

‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign targets all Indian citizens who engage in digital transactions. It aims to encourage people to remain vigilant by providing information on detecting cyber fraud attempts and staying secure, a statement from the company said.

Unigage designed the series of three films, which were produced by STOM Productions.

“With the rise in adoption of digital payments and banking, there has been a huge spike in online fraud in the last few years. In order to address this problem, the ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign will guide individuals to transact in a safe and secure manner.” said Ishan Bose, chief marketing officer, KreditBee.

