KreditBee announces its ‘Khushiyon Ka Loan’ campaign to change the perception of loans 

Fintech platform KreditBee has announced its latest brand campaign, ‘Khushiyon Ka Loan’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to change the perception of loans in people’s minds and portray it in a more positive light. As per the company, the multimedia marketing campaign includes digital amplification of the ad across social media platforms and is targeted at the Indian middle class in metros and big cities as well as audiences in tier 2 and tier 3 towns.

Personal loans are seen as an option during emergencies or dire situations only, but with this campaign, we hope to encourage people to take a loan to even celebrate, give presents and enjoy life the way they like in general, Ishan Bose, chief marketing officer (CMO), KreditBee, said. “We also want to convey that people should not compromise on their needs, especially during the festive season. We are optimistic that this year’s festive season will see a huge credit demand which is likely to grow by over 150% compared to last year,” he added.

The campaign is conceptualised on availing loans easily during the festive season for up to rupees three lakh. It emphasises that the entire process of loan application until disbursal is mobile-first and takes 10 minutes to get the amount credited to a consumer’s account. The ad film video of the campaign depicts a person who just availed a loan from KreditBee and is shopping to surprise his family on the occasion of Diwali.

KreditBee currently claims to offer multiple types of personal loans, online or offline checkout finance, and digital gold. The company further plans to diversify its product offering by venturing into digitally-enabled secured loans, home loans, and credit lines, it said. This involves expanding its lending portfolio by introducing financial services such as insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers, among others.

