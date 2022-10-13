Kreativ Street bags creative mandate for IDP India

Integrated marketing agencies Kreativ Street has won the creative mandate for IDP India, an international education organisation offering student placement in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Canada. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for impact-driven communication to highlight the mission and vision of the brand, along with the brand’s internal and external branding as well as local events and initiatives across IDP’s over 70 offices in more than 61 cities. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.

IDP has been guiding students to achieve their lifelong learning and career aspirations for more than 50 years with trusted and transparent services, Ashish Gupta, head of marketing and public relations, IDP, said. “ We wanted an agency that aligned with our ethos and what we stand for. Kreativ Street understood our communications objectives. We will take our communications a notch higher with this partnership,” he added.

Additionally, the agency will be responsible for ideation and strategy for brand campaigns and events, including cracking the big idea, the master communication strategy, and the visuals for the campaigns throughout the year. “Winning the mandate for IDP is like coming full circle for me. We are looking forward to doing impactful work and grow the brand manifold,” Neeraj Sancheti, founder and CEO, Kreativ Street, highlighted.

The account will be serviced by Kreativ Street’s office in Gurgaon. Kreativ Street has an impressive roster of clients like State Bank of India, HCLTech, Randstad India, Twitter India, among others.

