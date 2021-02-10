KPMG in India and Infomo announce global partnership

Infomo’s R3 and KPMG in India will target the USD 340 billion digital marketing industry

KPMG in India and ad-tech startup Infomo on Wednesday announced their alliance to develop digital advertising solutions for enterprises and large publishers utilising the InfomoR3- a sell-side adtech platform.

InfomoR3 is an ecosystem platform designed for sell-side stakeholders in the digital marketing value chain. It enables sell-side stakeholders to consolidate inventory and present advertisers, agencies, and the SME sector a direct gateway to advertise to known subscribers and consumers.

The seller controlled digital marketing value chain powered by KPMG in India – Infomo solution provides an alternative to the programmatic ecosystem. It allows large publishers, enterprises and telecom carriers to offer advertisers customisable digital marketing services providing performance marketing opportunities, ensuring reach to a known audience, precise targeting of a known audience and measurable engagement and interactions.

Infomo solution transfers total control back to the sell-side stakeholders and is a transparent real-time alternative to advertisers and agencies. In addition to providing direct access to advertise, the solution enables telecom carriers, enterprises and large publishers to offer advertisers and agencies multiple innovative options to customise their advertisements to deliver 360 degree media campaigns to attract the attention of targeted users from within a known customer base.

KPMG in India-Infomo digital marketing solution is a comprehensive solution, which aims to maximise the effectiveness of digital interactions, Akhilesh Tuteja, head of digital consulting practice, KPMG India, said. “It offers win-win outcomes to all the members of the ecosystem and including large publishers, enterprises, telecom carriers and consumers. The solution is innovative and enables direct interaction and engagement with advertisers, agencies, channel promotions and campaigns through digital channels,” he added.

By leveraging our telecom and media experience, we believe we can assist clients with their digital transformation journey enabling them to take control over pricing and monetise performance marketing opportunities, Harsha Razdan, head of business consulting practice, KPMG India stated.

“By working closely with KPMG in India we address two critical components in our solution set that we offer, Strategy and Managed Services that will enable telecom operators and publishers to monetise their first-party data but also offer new offerings to its enterprise and SME customers,” Ananda Rao, founder and chief executive officer, Infomo, said, on the alliance.

