scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Kotex partners with Ogilvy India for #ChooseItAll campaign

The company aims to encourage women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kotex partners with Ogilvy India for #ChooseItAll campaign
The campaign video shows women prioritise and choose things that are good for them

Menstrual hygiene brand Kotex has launched its #ChooseItAll campaign to promote the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India and will be put across multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Through the campaign, the company aims to encourage women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.

Kotex believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust and they should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations, Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said. “The campaign line ‘I choose it all, I am the change’ reflects and celebrates that sentiment. While typically a product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of the campaign with an integrated approach across new age platforms,” he added.

According to the company, Kotex ProHealth+ is now available in over 100 cities across general and modern trade and on leading e-commerce platforms, it claimed.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 01:29:24 pm