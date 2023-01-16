Kotex partners with Ogilvy India for #ChooseItAll campaign

Menstrual hygiene brand Kotex has launched its #ChooseItAll campaign to promote the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India and will be put across multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Through the campaign, the company aims to encourage women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.

Kotex believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust and they should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations, Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said. “The campaign line ‘I choose it all, I am the change’ reflects and celebrates that sentiment. While typically a product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of the campaign with an integrated approach across new age platforms,” he added.

According to the company, Kotex ProHealth+ is now available in over 100 cities across general and modern trade and on leading e-commerce platforms, it claimed.

