Kotak unleashes the power of dreams with its new campaign 811 #DreamsInvited

#DreamsInvited is set in Dreamland Guesthouse, a modest suburban hotel in Mumbai

Kotak 811 #DreamsInvited: In 2018, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) launched its 811 #IndiaInvited campaign to promote all-in-one 811 digital bank account with Ranveer Singh. One year past, the bank is out with its #DreamsInvited with Ranveer Singh and PT Usha.

The central plot revolves around #KhwaabonKaKhaata – the all-in-one 811 digital bank account, which is open to all and designed to financially empower the dreamers so that they have one less problem to worry about in the pursuit of their dreams.

“Right from its very origins, Kotak has been in the business of helping Indians across segments and geographies realise their dreams. In 2018, with our 811 #IndiaInvited campaign, we reached out to all Indians, especially the unbanked and underbanked, and took giant strides towards making banking services accessible to all Indians. The new #DreamsInvited campaign builds on this narrative by acknowledging the changing mindscape and narrative of a new India and encouraging Indians to dream big and pursue their dreams, no matter how strange or incredible their dream might seem to others. Kotak 811 is open to one and all,” Karthi Marshan, chief marketing officer, Kotak Mahindra Group said.

#DreamsInvited is set in Dreamland Guesthouse, a modest suburban hotel in Mumbai, where people from various walks of life and different parts of the country come to stay in pursuit of their aspirations. Ranveer Singh, plays the role of a Hotel Manager, plays the protagonist who has the unique opportunity to observe people up close in the pursuit of their dreams. Much like Kotak 811, he doesn’t judge his guests but instead helps these dreamers move a step closer to their dreams.

For Elizabeth Venkataraman, senior executive vice president and head, marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank the campaign films are inspired by true stories and promote the core tagline that dreams don’t judge and neither does Kotak.

The creative agency that worked on the #DreamsInvited campaign is Cartwheel Creative Consultancy and the production house is Keroscene Films. With a total runtime of 60 seconds, the campaign is adopting a high-impact digital-only approach.