Kotak releases Video KYC savings account campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Kotak Mahindra Bank has rolled out its Kotak 811 campaign featuring Ranveer Singh to highlight its latest offering zero-contact, video KYC savings account. The initiative enables millions of Indians to open a Kotak 811 savings account in a completely digital, paperless and zero-contact manner from home. The campaign will be adopting a high-impact digital approach.

Ever since its launch in 2017, Kotak 811 has enabled Indians to open a savings account on the go and conveniently bank from home using the 180 plus features of the Kotak mobile banking app, Elizabeth Venkataraman, joint president – consumer, commercial and wealth marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said. “With Video KYC, we have gone a step further – Kotak customers can now open a full-fledged savings account without stepping out of their home or office and completely avoiding the need for any physical interaction with the bank,” she added.

Conceptualised at home by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, the video ad was directed from home by Keroscene Films at Ranveer Singh’s home with his mobile. In the campaign video, the actor is shown going through the Video KYC process quickly and effortlessly with a bank executive. The film was shot strictly under lockdown guidelines, which meant that the actor had to be his own spot boy, cameraman, make-up man and director. “Staying true to the spirit of the lockdown, the new campaign was planned, directed and executed entirely from home. There is an uncanny parallel between the two – a service that helps millions bank from home and an ad campaign that was conceived and completed at home,” the company said in a statement.

According to Ramakrishna (Ramki) desiraju, Founder and Creative Director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, the agency did not want the film to look like a compromised production shot under severe constraints. “The film mimics the actual process of the Video KYC. While the Kotak executive is performing a routine service call, we decided to let Ranveer be his irrepressible self during the call – full of energy, surprises and humour. The film is fun because of the contrast between the two characters – the polite executive doing her job and a superstar enjoying facing a camera once again. This elevates a mechanical, albeit first-of-its-kind, banking process into an entertaining interaction between two unlikely participants,” he explained.

