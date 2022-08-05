Kotak Mahindra Bank inks association with Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘official banking partner’

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has partnered with Sony Entertainment Television’s longest running ‘knowledge based’ game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14, as its official banking partner.

Associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a logical extension of our ‘dreams invited’ proposition, Shanti Ekambaram, group president and whole-time director designate, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe dreams set the foundation for success. Through our seamless app-to-branch 24X7 banking solutions, we have partnered with millions of customers – to empower them financially while they pursue their dreams,” she added.

As per the association, the hotseat winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank’s multiple payment options including cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak UPI – a fast and safe payment option.

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the group’s flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The bank has four strategic business units – consumer banking, corporate banking, commercial banking and treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will present its 14th season starting on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The new Padaav at 15th Question – ‘Dhan Amrit’ will be Rs 75 lakhs and the erstwhile penultimate jackpot has been increased to Rs 7.5 crores.

