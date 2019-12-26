Kotak Life with Vinay Pathak highlights the Importance of ‘complete’ life insurance

According to Subhasis Ghosh, life insurance is usually purchased with the intent of saving tax and helping family tide over any unpredictable occurrence of death

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) on Thursday rolled out its latest digital campaign #PooraPlan. Highlighting the importance of a ‘complete’ life insurance plan, #PooraPlan provides complete family protection that not only covers life but also critical illnesses and disabilities of the insured.

According to Subhasis Ghosh, head, marketing and group insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, life insurance is usually purchased with the intent of saving tax and helping family tide over any unpredictable occurrence of death. However, in case of a serious illness or disability, purchased policy stands redundant. Kotak Life’s #PooraPlan, on the other hand, goes beyond the conventional coverage and provides added benefits that cover disabilities and critical illness.

“#PooraPlan aims at educating people and creating awareness about full coverage vis-à-vis traditional incomplete coverage. Our target group (TG) are adults who are 25 years and above, with an increased focus on people between the age group of 30 to 45 years. Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak helps capture a serious topic in a light-hearted yet impactful manner urging viewers to be prepared for any tough situation,” Ghosh added.

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by creative agency Wunderman Thompson. Until now, Life insurance as we know it is actually ‘After Life’ insurance, Steve Priya, executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson, stated. “ We decided to shake up the category and call any insurance plan that doesn’t cover every eventuality as ‘Aadha Insurance’. Subbu (Vinay Pathak) makes a comeback in a series of logical, practical yet lighthearted commercials and propagates the need for a complete or rather #PooraPlan from Kotak Life Insurance,” she added.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) is a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak). Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India and has covered over 28.6 million lives as on 30th September, 2019.

