Kotak Life rolls out its new digital campaign #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched its new digital campaign #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru. The campaign highlights the importance of having life insurance early on in life and aims to create awareness amongst people who tend to procrastinate their decision to secure the future of their loved ones. The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency hybrid>.

For Subhasis Ghosh, joint president and head, marketing, institutional business and alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd, the company is committed to increasing insurance awareness and expanding insurance penetration across India. “Our research showed that while the awareness level to buy a life insurance cover has increased due to the pandemic, however, the urge to buy insurance is yet to increase despite knowing the importance of having one. Our digital campaign takes a fresh approach to bridging the gap between people wanting to buy vis-a-vis people actually buying life insurance by highlighting the benefits of taking an insurance policy early on in life to avoid future uncertainties,” he stated.

The film showcases how a customer can benefit by getting a bigger cover at less premium if he/she buys the insurance cover early with Kotak e-term plan.

Kotak Life is one of the pioneers of creative communications in the life insurance sector, Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid>, said. “The campaign #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru, addresses a peculiar habit of people when it comes to buying life insurance ‘procrastination’. If people take the first step of finding more information, they will realise how delays can hurt them and their families in the long run. We’ve introduced humour into the communication with a slick core line that’s surely going to resonate across the country,” Joshi added.

