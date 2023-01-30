Kotak 811 launches new digital campaign featuring Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina

Kotak811, a semi-autonomous digital bank of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has launched a brand-new campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao featuring stand-up comics, Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

Comprising a set of three ad films, this campaign which reinforces Kotak811 as the digital bank that saves the customers’ time with its convenient banking solutions, will be seen across digital channels and OTT platforms.

The campaign kicks off with an ad film that is a humorous take on doing more with time, as it shows time being put to better use by literally putting the protagonist Samay (Raina) to better use.

“The campaign #SamayKoSahiKamPeLagao aims to encourage consumers to do more with their time by banking with Kotak811,” said Ms Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

“Kotak811 wanted to highlight the convenience of digital banking. Understanding our audience, we knew collaborating with the popular duo – Tanmay Bhatt & Samay Raina would amplify our messaging and draw the right eyeballs. The campaign is overall aimed at showing how the ‘Samay’ you save by digitally banking with Kotak811 can be spent doing things that actually matter to you.” said Akshay Gurnani, co-founder and CEO, Schbang.

